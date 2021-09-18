CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Calls The Heart Fans Ponder Technical Edits In A Period Piece

Cover picture for the articleWhen Calls the Heart (WCTH) is filmed on a set about an hour south of Vancouver, Canada. The town of Hope Valley represents life in the USA in the early 20th century. Fans who watch the show see stagecoaches, horses, and the very occasional, early vehicle with wide runner-boards. So, the technology of the modern USA today might intrude on the filming process. Fans wondered about how the Hallmark producers handle that sort of technicality.

