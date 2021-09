Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The day Josiah Gray became an MLB draft pick is still a blur. More than three years after he heard his name called on the draft’s livestream, he first remembered that the day was calm, a regular couple of hours before a “hectic” night. He went out to dinner with his girlfriend — nothing special for Gray, who had just posted a 1.25 ERA, one of the best in college baseball.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO