Dua Lipa Had The Whole Crowd Levitating At iHeartRadio Music Festival

After sporting a vacation wardrobe filled with personalized twists on summer 2022 runway looks, Dua Lipa is back in the office—at least, according to the latest look she posted on Instagram. For dinner with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the “Levitating” singer chose business casual, with a few elements of Dua Lipa’s signature style. She wore a Dion Lee pinstriped blazer and a leather-look bandeau with a halter neck. Her black trousers, which bore a cutout at the fly, had thin straps at the top that tied around her waist in the shape of an “x.” A black leather bag with a silver chain strap completed the outfit, and of course, Dua did not go without tons of jewelry.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO