CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dua Lipa Had The Whole Crowd Levitating At iHeartRadio Music Festival

at40.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people think what happens in Vegas must stay in Vegas, but Dua Lipa's performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will definitely be talked about everywhere. Dua kicked things off on Friday (September 17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City with a powerhouse setlist. The 26-year-old pop star performed her biggest hits from both her self-titled album and her Grammy-winning sophomore album Future Nostalgia.

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Video of punters fighting during Olivia Rodrigo set at iHeartRadio Music Festival goes viral

A video of two women fighting during Olivia Rodrigo‘s live performance of ‘drivers license’ at iHeartRadio Music Festival has gone viral. Her appearance at the Las Vegas festival yesterday (September 19) marked her first show of the year, with Rodrigo calling it “a really special day for me”. Videos of the crowd singing along to her live rendition of ‘drivers license’ were shared on social media, along with another clip of two women getting into a fight during the track.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wmagazine.com

Dua Lipa Puts a Vampiric Spin on Pinstripes

After sporting a vacation wardrobe filled with personalized twists on summer 2022 runway looks, Dua Lipa is back in the office—at least, according to the latest look she posted on Instagram. For dinner with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the “Levitating” singer chose business casual, with a few elements of Dua Lipa’s signature style. She wore a Dion Lee pinstriped blazer and a leather-look bandeau with a halter neck. Her black trousers, which bore a cutout at the fly, had thin straps at the top that tied around her waist in the shape of an “x.” A black leather bag with a silver chain strap completed the outfit, and of course, Dua did not go without tons of jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tulsa World

Dua Lipa coming to BOK Center

BOK Center announced an upcoming show by pop superstar Dua Lipa in a unique way Monday morning. Dua Lipa will perform March 17 at the downtown Tulsa venue as part of her Future Nostalgia Tour and will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek. Tickets go on sale...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lolo Zouaï
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
NBA

Get Ready for Dua Lipa at FTX Arena!

The queen herself is bringing her Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 to Miami on February 9 and you're not going to want to miss this. Before tickets go on sale Friday, September 17th we've pulled some cool facts about the superstar to get you ready for the greatest show ever!. 1....
MIAMI, FL
wnypapers.com

Dua Lipa to bring 'Future Nostalgia Tour' to Buffalo

On Monday, global pop superstar Dua Lipa announced the North American leg of her anticipated “Future Nostalgia Tour” for 2022, in support of the Grammy-winning album of the same name. The arena tour makes 28 stops across the U.S., including Dua’s first ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles.
BUFFALO, NY
at40.com

Adele Is Planning A 'Christmas Comeback' With New Album And Live Show

Fans of Adele get ready, because the singer is reportedly ready to say "Hello, it's me," on the music charts and on stage. According to The Sunday Mirror, the "Someone Like You" singer is set to release her fourth studio album before Christmas and return to the stage for her first live performance in four years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levitating#North American#The Forum#The Cw Network
news3lv.com

Dua Lipa coming to T-Mobile Arena 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today, global superstar Dua Lipa announced the North American leg of her highly anticipated Future Nostalgia Tour for 2022, in support of the GRAMMY-winning album of the same name. The arena tour will make 28 stops across the U.S., including a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGRZ TV

Dua Lipa performing at KeyBank Center on 2022 tour

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to levitate with Dua Lipa at a live performance in Buffalo. Dua Lipa is bringing her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour to KeyBank stadium on March 5. She will be touring in 28 cities across the U.S. The tour is named after her 2020 Grammy-winning album,...
BUFFALO, NY
at40.com

Walker Hayes Teases 'Fancy Like' Music Video With Kesha: 'She's Awesome'

There's no denying the power of 'Fancy Like' with how viral the song has gone. During an interview backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Walker Hayes described his massively popular track, which describes a romance unfolding at various fast-food restaurants, as a "love song for people with a mortgage and kids."
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
at40.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is More Sweet Than Sour At The iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

Olivia Rodrigo closed out the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy for her first-ever festival performance. Performing her hit songs "Brutal," "Jealousy, Jealousy," "Driver's Licence," "Traitor," then closing out with "Good For U," the 18-year-old songstress had the crowd screaming throughout her entire set. Prior...
CELEBRITIES
at40.com

Billie Eilish's Pre-iHeart Music Festival Meal Choice Will Make You LOL

Ryan Seacrest, the lineup was stacked with performances from Dua Lipa, Cheap Trick, Walker Hayes, FINNEAS, Darius Rucker, Weezer, J. Cole, Nelly with special guests Florida Georgia Line, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Gabby Barrett, Yungblud, All Time Low, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Sam Hunt, The Kid LAROI, Coldplay, Lil Baby, Khalid with Tate McRae & Journey.
MUSIC
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Dua Lipa to perform at Schottenstein Center in February 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dua Lipa is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center in February 2022. The popstar announced the American leg of her Future Nostalgia Tour on Monday, with a stop in Columbus scheduled for Feb. 26. Lipa will be accompanied by performing artists Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.
COLUMBUS, OH
informnny.com

Dua Lipa coming to Buffalo in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pop star Dua Lipa will be making a stop in Buffalo during her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour. Joining her during the Buffalo stop at the KeyBank Center will be Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai. The concert will take place on March 5. “I’m so thrilled to...
BUFFALO, NY
centralrecorder.com

Amidst the Backlash of Met Gala Addison Rae Cancels Her Performance just 2 Day Before The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

TikTok superstar Addison Rae canceled her performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, which begins Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rae, 20, was set to perform on Saturday at the Daytime Stage, alongside Oliva Rodrigo, All Time Low, Gabby Barrett, and Saweetie. Rae’s week ended in disappointment after she had started it by attending the Met Gala on Monday.
MUSIC
sojo1049.com

Dua Lipa Set to Play Philly in 2022

FINALLY! It's really happening! She's been one of the biggest names in music these last two years, and now Dua Lipa is coming to Philly next year. Bring on the Future Nostalgia fun! Dua Lipa is set to play Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Friday, February 19, 2022 and we've waited SO LONG to see her live! Like many artists, Dua had to postpone plans for her tour due to the pandemic. But the wait is over, and we're 'Levitating'!
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy