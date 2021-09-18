Dua Lipa Had The Whole Crowd Levitating At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Some people think what happens in Vegas must stay in Vegas, but Dua Lipa's performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will definitely be talked about everywhere. Dua kicked things off on Friday (September 17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City with a powerhouse setlist. The 26-year-old pop star performed her biggest hits from both her self-titled album and her Grammy-winning sophomore album Future Nostalgia.www.at40.com
