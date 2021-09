The Colts didn’t look like themselves in their week one loss to the Seahawks. They played poorly on defense and saw the offensive line look uncharacteristically like a weak spot on the roster. As poorly as the team has started off in week one, they have had a tendency to rebound in week two. That is what Colts fans will be hoping for, as they host the Los Angeles Rams. With a plague of injuries, it will be a tall task. Here is where you can check out the action.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO