Letter: Bills will have to strengthen mask-wearing rules for fans

 7 days ago

I attended the Bills vs. Steelers football game on Sept. 12. Despite multiple announcements by the Bills organization in the days prior to, as well as during the game about the need to wear face masks in enclosed spaces such as restrooms and in the concourses, this directive was ignored by most of the fans that I observed at the game.

