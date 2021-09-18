Philadelphia Eagles: Expectations for what’s left of Kenneth Gainwell’s year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Let's get one thing straight about this weekly series before we ever really get into the weeds of it: It doesn't take itself too seriously. The whole gist of this series (which - mark your calendars - will run every single Monday during the season) is to break down this game through notes that I take in my notebook. I carry this notebook with me everywhere, and because I tend to forget things that I don't write out, I have to jot down my exact thoughts as they happen. Some are serious. Some are sarcastic. Some times I note something to remind myself to go back to it when I review the game.

