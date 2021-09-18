Philadelphia Eagles: Expectations for what’s left of Kenneth Gainwell’s year
The Philadelphia Eagles have something special in this Kenneth Gainwell fellow. Normally, it would seem a little bush league to take an opportunity like the one we were given in Week 1 by Philadelphia Eagles rookie Kenneth Gainwell‘s performance and turn it into an ‘I told you so’ moment. Normally, people who haven’t been paying attention would respond to any flattering statements made about Gainwell by stating that the person making them is simply going off of hindsight, which is always seen in 20-20 vision.insidetheiggles.com
Comments / 0