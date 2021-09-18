CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Rep. Jordan must explain his role in abuse allegations

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Recently, I watched four gymnasts testify against Larry Nassar regarding their sexual abuse. Their story was ignored from all sides, including the FBI and anyone to do with the organization. This brought to mind the sexual abuse years ago in the Ohio State wrestling team locker room. It involved a gentleman who also closed his eyes to a very similar situation. This person is now a congressional representative in the U.S. government Jim Jordan from Ohio. How quick we voters forget a politician’s previous infractions. How many more stories are out there like this one?

