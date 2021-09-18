Before The Emmys, Our TV Critic Picks Which Shows Should Win. Here Are The Deggys

As I say each and every year (and will continue to do so), I don’t like the Emmys. I think they are deeply flawed and a very poor example of the best that TV has to offer. However… this year’s nominations aren’t that bad. For the Emmys, that’s huge. Still, like 2020’s Pandemmys, I think the winners are going to be pretty clear. The only category where a real tooth-and-nail fight might go down is for miniseries, because that’s where television truly continues to shine. The miniseries (or “limited series”) format, which already has the distinction of attracting big-name talent, is also a way for productions to operate safely with COVID restrictions, utilizing smaller casts and short episode counts (this is something we’ll see play out even more with next year’s nominees and awards). And they absolutely made the most of it.

