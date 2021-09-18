CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before The Emmys, Our TV Critic Picks Which Shows Should Win. Here Are The Deggys

KEDM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm not just saying this because I'm a TV critic, honestly. But it seems like it's about time for the Emmys and the Oscars to switch places in Hollywood's status-obsessed pecking order. Think about it: the last Oscars season was focused on films many people would never see and handed...

www.kedm.org

The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Entertainment Weekly

Who will (and who should) win at the 2021 Emmys

Whether you're competing in an Emmys pool or just playing along at home, we've got some fearless predictions ahead of Sunday's ceremony on CBS. There are a few things we know for sure about Emmys night: Pose's Billy Porter will look fabulous; everyone will want to hang with the Ted Lasso cast; and someone will have to keep a straight face while announcing Emily In Paris as an Outstanding Comedy Series nominee. As for who will win, only the Television Academy knows for sure — but here are our predictions below.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

New Fall Broadcast TV Shows: Which Ones Are Worth Watching?

As if any of us needed more TV options to watch, the big five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC -- are about to unload a metric ton of series on you filling up almost every day of the week. Not only will there be returning favorites, like 13 Chicago shows and half a dozen Law & Orders, there will also be handfuls of new shows that you've never heard of for you to sort through. Deep breath, it's a lot.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emmys 2021: TVLine Readers Pick Who Should Win in 15 Key Categories, From Ted Lasso to Mare of Easttown

AFC Richmond may not be destined for football glory, but the team will triumph at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, if TVLine readers have anything to say about it. Back in August, we asked you to weigh in on 15 different Emmy polls, selecting the shows and actors you think should win in the major categories at this month’s ceremony. And on the comedy side, at least, there was a clear favorite: Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which reigned supreme in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, as well as in the Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Comedy competitions.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Emmys, ‘The Morning Show,’ Broadcast’s Fall Launch

Fall officially arrives on Wednesday — and couple days before that, a new TV season begins. After a disjointed, pandemic-riddled launch last year, broadcasters are back to business as usual with a host of premieres beginning Monday, and the 73rd Primetime Emmys the night before. Streaming services also have a few big debuts, and NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine says goodbye. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Streaming shows...
TV SHOWS
Journal Inquirer

Emmys 2021: TV awards show looks to be a fun night

After more than a year of pandemic-impacted TV awards shows, the biggest question looming over the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday isn’t about who will win, but whether the extravaganza will avoid being a train wreck. Last year’s Emmys broadcast, to name one encouraging example, managed to be fairly entertaining,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Cleveland.com

Fall premieres and Emmy Awards top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “73rd Emmy Awards” -- It’s TV’s big night and we have lots of questions: Can the comical soccer underdogs of “Ted Lasso,” actually experience the thrill of victory? Is “The Crown” poised to pull off a dramatic royal flush? Will Baby Yoda grace the red carpet with his presence? (Yes, please!) At least one thing appears pretty certain: Shows from streaming platforms will dominate. As for our host, let’s just hope Cedric the Entertainer lives up to his name. (5 p.m. PT; 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS).
TV & VIDEOS
Newsday

Our critic picks who this year's Emmy winners will be (or should be)

Strange year, strange Emmys. Airing Sunday (CBS/2, 8 p.m.) and streaming too (Paramount+), the ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (star of CBS' "The Neighborhood"), who will get to work at a half-empty Microsoft Theater where a "limited audience" of nominees and guests will gather. What they will see — what you will — is a ceremony honoring the hodgepodge of an industry that was mothballed for much of 2020 and which struggled to get back to normalcy in 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
Paste Magazine

Emmy Predictions 2021: Who Should Win, Who Will Win, and Dark Horse Picks

As I say each and every year (and will continue to do so), I don’t like the Emmys. I think they are deeply flawed and a very poor example of the best that TV has to offer. However… this year’s nominations aren’t that bad. For the Emmys, that’s huge. Still, like 2020’s Pandemmys, I think the winners are going to be pretty clear. The only category where a real tooth-and-nail fight might go down is for miniseries, because that’s where television truly continues to shine. The miniseries (or “limited series”) format, which already has the distinction of attracting big-name talent, is also a way for productions to operate safely with COVID restrictions, utilizing smaller casts and short episode counts (this is something we’ll see play out even more with next year’s nominees and awards). And they absolutely made the most of it.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Emmys 2021: Who Will Win, Who Should Win

Sunday night's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will put a cap on yet another strange year of television, during which a good number of COVID-impacted shows couldn't air new seasons. The result was an unpredictable set of nominees in which certain shows — like The Crown, Ted Lasso, and The Handmaid's Tale — utterly dominate. But are those the shows that are destined to take home the night's top awards? Below, we've compiled all the major Emmy categories and made our predictions for who will win … and our preferences for who should win.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Here's where to watch all the Emmy-nominated shows

The past year has been tremendous for television across all genres. From the halls of AFC Richmond to a galaxy far, far away, we're witnessing a diversity of programming like never before. And due to both the pandemic and the ever-quickening rise of streaming services, it's never been easier to consume your favorite shows or discover new ones. With the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards airing on Sunday, we've put together a comprehensive list of the nominees and where you can watch them.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Asbury Park Press

Emmys 2021: Everything to know about TV's biggest awards show

TV's biggest night comes to small screens Sunday. When Emmy nominations were announced in July by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us" and "Lisey's Story") and Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindspotting" and "Hamilton"), Apple TV+'s upbeat "Ted Lasso" became the first new show to receive 20 nominations in its inaugural season, besting a freshman record set by Fox's "Glee." HBO's horror drama "Lovecraft Country" received 18 nominations, shortly after it was canceled.
TV SHOWS
Marin Independent Journal

Say what!? These standout TV shows never won an Emmy

During Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast (5 p.m PT; 8 p.m. ET, CBS), TV bigwigs will pat each other on the back, toot their own horns and hand out a lot of shiny trophies. Those gold statuettes are supposed to celebrate television’s best and brightest — the pinnacle of what the medium has to offer.
TV SHOWS
Mercury News

‘Ted Lasso’ dominates TV critics awards; Is Emmy next?

“Ted Lasso,” Apple’s beloved comedy series about a team of British soccer misfits and their perpetually optimistic American football coach, dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association (TCA) awards, it was announced on Wednesday. Bolstered by a standout lead performance by Jason Sudeikis and an exceptional ensemble cast, “Ted Lasso” captured...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2021: Outstanding Drama Series – What Show Will Win TV’s ‘Crown’ Jewel?

In terms of past winners who might be in line to take the Outstanding Drama Series crown again, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is the only one of eight nominees in this category that has won before here—and that was in 2017, when it was in its first season. With an impressive 21 nominations the show seems to be having a bit of an Emmy resurgence, at least in terms of nominations. Last year’s winner Succession succeeded on its second try but is ineligible this year due to Covid-forced production delays, while Game of Thrones, a four- time winner here, is...
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+ Wins Seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ earned seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. It was honored for Boys State, Ted Lasso, and Calls, amongst others. Furthermore, Carpool Karaoke: The Series also received recognition. ‘Boys State’ Bring Apple TV+ Historic. Apple TV+ won Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Creative Arts Emmy Awards Win. Boys...
TV & VIDEOS
GW Hatchet

A rundown of top TV shows up for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Many of us got through a long list of hit TV shows over the last year at home, but only a few series will take home the top awards this Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards. We’ve compiled our favorite nominees for best comedy, drama, variety special and limited series up for nomination. From familiar favorites like “The Crown” to breakout hits like “Ted Lasso,” here are some shows and actors you should keep an eye out for at the awards this weekend.
TV SERIES
Time Out Global

Emmys 2021: Londoners win big at TV and streaming’s awards night

Michaela Coel, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Peter Morgan, and the cast of smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso were some of the local winners at last night’s Emmys awards in Los Angeles. On a gala night for Londoners, Coel picked up an Emmy for Best Writing in...
TV & VIDEOS

