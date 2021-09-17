CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

A traffic accident at Spring Mountain, Decatur left 1 person dead (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HJ2J_0c0AbKdJ00

On Friday morning, one person was killed following a traffic accident in the central valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident was reported at about 3:58 a.m. just west of the intersection for Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. The early reports showed that one person was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The circumstances that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. It is also unclear how many vehicles are involved in the collision. No additional information in connection with the crash is available.

An investigation is underway.

September 17, 2021

Source: news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A fatal traffic accident reported on Red Rock Scenic Loop (Las Vegas, NV)

The Red Rock Scenic Loop, approximately 30 minutes west of Las Vegas, is blocked after a fatal traffic accident on Saturday morning. The Nevada Highway Patrol states that it will remain shut down for an unknown amount of time while authorities continue to look into the crash. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene to assist NHP with traffic control.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident on Carson Street led to injuries (Carson City, NV)

On Thursday, injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle accident on Carson Street. As per the initial information, the officials got the reports of the incident at around 12:45 p.m. close to the intersection with College Parkway. The preliminary investigation showed that three vehicles were involved in the wreck, but no details were provided regarding those vehicles.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nationwide Report

A three-vehicle wreck in North Las Vegas led to injuries; DUI and speed possible factors (North Las Vegas, NV)

A multi-vehicle accident in North Las Vegas left multiple people in the hospital, including two children who are in critical condition. The wreck happened just before 8 p.m Thursday night at the intersection of E Cheyenne Ave & N Pecos Rd in which three vehicles were involved. The early reports determined that a red Chevy Silverado was going southbound on Pecos at a high rate of speed.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Spring Valley, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Traffic
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Nationwide Report

A 29-year-old man killed after a motorcycle crash on Red Rock Scenic Loop (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man lost his life following a motorcycle accident on the Red Rock Scenic Loop. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at about 6:44 p.m. on the loop, north of White Rock Mountain Road, just west of the High Point Overlook. The preliminary investigation indicated that the man was riding a 2015 Kawasaki ZX6R approaching a curve in the road when he failed to negotiate the curve and his bike went off the roadway to the left.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Fresno (Fresno, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Fresno (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday night, a man lost his life after being struck by a car in southeast Fresno. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place a little before 8 p.m. near Cedar and Butler. On arrival, responding officers found the man in the middle of the street.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

A 17-year-old Cashmere boy injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 (Cashmere, WA)

On Thursday, a 17-year-old Cashmere boy was hurt following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 2, outside of Cashmere. According to the reports, the incident took place at the intersection of US 2 and North Dryden Road in which a semi-truck and a pickup truck were involved. Officers released a statement, “So he stopped at the stop sign and just kind of tried to jump into traffic.” “He was hit by the semi which ended up rolling him over, being a small pickup.”
CASHMERE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 dead after the driver who had a medical episode crashed in Interbay neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

On early Friday morning, a 34-year-old driver died and a passenger suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in the Interbay neighborhood. The fatal car crash took place near 15th Avenue West and West Garfield Street at around 2:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that an SUV driver hit and knocked down a power pole and then smashed into a fence after experiencing a medical emergency.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy