A traffic accident at Spring Mountain, Decatur left 1 person dead (Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday morning, one person was killed following a traffic accident in the central valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

As per the initial information, the fatal incident was reported at about 3:58 a.m. just west of the intersection for Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard. The early reports showed that one person was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The circumstances that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. It is also unclear how many vehicles are involved in the collision. No additional information in connection with the crash is available.

An investigation is underway.

September 17, 2021

Source: news3lv.com