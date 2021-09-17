COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: County Overview – Sept 10

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Health Department is reporting that during the week of September 15-22, there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of those 36 cases, eight were under 19 years of age, three were in their 20’s, five were in their 30’s, two were in their 40’s, five were in their 50’s, eight were in their 60’s, four were in their 70’s and one was in their 80’s.

MACON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO