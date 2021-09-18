College Football Odds: USC vs. Washington State prediction, odds, pick, and more
The USC Trojans look to bounce back on the road after a significant loss against Stanford in Week 2, where the Trojans were 17-point favorites. USC fell behind 21-10 at halftime and could not make up the gap in a 42-28 defeat. As for Washington State, they are coming off a 20-point win against Portland State, where the offense racked up 462 total yards. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes the USC-Washington State prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0