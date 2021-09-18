CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Barbie celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez dolls

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgI4Q_0c0Aau0K00
New dolls: Barbie dolls depicting Celia Cruz, left, and Julia Alvarez were unveiled by Mattel this week as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. (Mattel)

Toy giant Mattel is marking Hispanic Heritage Month with two new Barbie dolls.

The company unveiled Barbie dolls depicting singer Celia Cruz, a salsa star known as La Guarachera de Cuba,” and Dominican American author-activist Julia Alvarez, “Good Morning America” reported.

The dolls are part of the brand’s Role Model series, Mattel said in a news release. However, the dolls are one-of-a-kind and are not for sale, Barbie said on its official Twitter account.

The Cruz doll is decked out in a red tulle gown with gold embroidery, the Miami Herald reported. The doll also sports a rhinestone necklace and earrings, a platinum wig, and is holding a microphone in her hand.

The Alvarez doll is holding a book and sports an updo, dressed in a robe-style jacket with butterflies and a black dress, according to “Good Morning America.”

“Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories,” Barbie wrote in an Instagram post.

Cruz was born Oct. 21, 1925, in Havana, and died July 16, 2003, in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

In October, a mural with her image was unveiled in a Miami neighborhood, the Herald reported. A street in the New York City borough of the Bronx was named after her in June, the newspaper reported. In July, the state of New Jersey named a highway service station in Forked River after her, according to the Herald.

“Celia is a symbol of Cuban and Latino culture. During her career, she was proudly Hispanic and was one of the greatest advocates,” Omer Pardillo, the executor of Cruz’s estate, told el Nuevo Herald. “That is why it is important that the new generations know and celebrate her legacy with pride.”

Alvarez, 71, was born in New York City. Her novels include 1991′s “How the García Girls Lost Their Accents,” 1994′s “In the Time of the Butterflies” and 1997′s “Yo!”

“Julia Alvarez is an award-winning Dominican-American writer, educator, and activist, whose vast body of work explores multicultural themes as they relate to children and adults alike,” Barbie wrote on Instagram.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Wondering where to buy Celia Cruz Barbie? Too bad, it's not for sale

In celebration of Hispanic heritage month, Barbie have announced the addition of two new dolls to their role model collection. Joining the line of empowering figures is singer Celia Cruz and author Julia Alvarez. Following the news, fans have taken to social media as they are curious to know where to buy the Celia Cruz Barbie.
SHOPPING
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Alvarez
Person
Celia Cruz
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Mattel#Dominican American#The Miami Herald#Latinos#Cuban#Hispanic#El Nuevo Herald#Cox Media Group
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson’s Most Timeless Acting Roles

There is a timelessness in the career and legacy of Bianca Lawson. At age 42, the effervescent artist has been praised for her ageless appearance. But to center her beauty without recognizing her talent would do the Queen Sugar actress a significant disservice. Lawson began her career in the early ’90s as a teen with […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy