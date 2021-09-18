Oct. 31, 1956 - Sept. 15, 2021. Daniel “Schlup” D. Wanke, 64, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. He was born in Milwaukee on October 31, 1956, the son of Ervin and Celine (Ellenbecker) Wanke. Dan worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac before retiring. He was a great outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a very talented craftsman and artist. Dan was a very kindhearted and generous man and had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.