Southfield (CW50) – The perception of the skilled trades industry has changed over the last several years. Skilled trades have looked upon as low-paying jobs for people who can’t make it into college, whether that be for financial or educational reasons. However, this perception is flawed. Pursuing a career in the skilled trades can lead to several opportunities to have your education paid for and have a high-paying job right out of a certification program.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO