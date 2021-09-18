CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Child Tax Credit payment delayed for some parents

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome U.S. parents eagerly expecting their third enhanced Child Tax Credit payment this week say they haven't received the money as expected. The IRS said the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year as a way to help millions of households suffering the economic effects of the pandemic, was sent on Wednesday to 35 million families. Some people may receive the checks through the mail, which could take several days to weeks to arrive in mailboxes, or get a direct deposit to their bank account in a few days.

weareiowa.com

Why is my child tax credit less this month?

The IRS said Friday that a "technical issue" prevented some eligible Americans from receiving the Sept. 15 advance child tax credit payment on time, but that the payments should arrive soon. The agency said in a statement that it estimates fewer than 2% of eligible recipients didn't get their payment...
The Independent

Households ‘struggling to cover essentials after legacy debt deduction’

The hardships some households are facing due to the collection of historic tax credit overpayments must be reduced, a charity has said.StepChange Debt Charity said some people are unable to pay for essentials.Tax credit overpayments are among the debts collected through deductions from Universal Credit following a previous agreement between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).According to StepChange’s survey data, 98% of clients experiencing such deductions struggle to cope, and 59% borrow to cover the shortfall.Nearly nine in 10 (89%) clients surveyed had a payment taken which they could not afford.We depend...
foxbaltimore.com

September stimulus check update - some payments delayed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The expanded federal Child Tax Credit has already delivered billions of dollars into the hands of families across the country. It was expanded to a maximum of $3,000 per child through the American Rescue Plan. The latest round of payments was supposed to go out on September 15, 2021. However, it appears the payments have been delayed for some people.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Heads Up, Parents: An Extra $500 Tax Credit Payment May Be Headed Your Way Soon

Are you a parent with an older teenager or young adult child that you still financially support? You could be getting an extra $500 in tax credit money soon. Here's why. Millions of parents across the nation have been on the receiving end of the new advance Child Tax Credit payments over the last few months. These early tax credit payments were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March to help the nation recover from the effects of the pandemic. And, so far, the money has had a pretty big impact on low- to moderate-income households across the nation.
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
