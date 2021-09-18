CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Concerns for the Eagles vs. 49ers

By Eliot Shorr Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 7 days ago

The 49ers are a better team than the Falcons. They are not the juggernaut some make them out to be, but they do present some issues for the Eagles that the Falcons didn’t.

