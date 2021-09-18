3 Concerns for the Eagles vs. 49ers

The Eagles season really could not have gotten off to a much better start. Of course, they just boat raced the Falcons on the road in a game that I admittedly thought they may struggle in, and there are numerous positive takeaways from that performance. Additionally, the other three NFC East teams each lost their season openers and Carson Wentz played 100% of the snaps in a Colts loss. The one thing Eagles fans were rooting for that did not happen (for draft pick purposes) was the Dolphins losing, but after seeing what their team did on Sunday, I’m sure that will suffice.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO