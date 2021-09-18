CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France’s Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too. The government agency...

