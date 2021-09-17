HOCKEY STICK INVOLVED STREET FIGHT: High-sticking in progress calls land two in penalty box…

HYANNIS – According to a Barnstable Police Sergeant, the two that ended up being arrested were not even the initial “combatants…”. Shortly before 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, multiple squad cars rushed to the area of Main Street and Pearl Street for reports of a male trying to strike another male with a hockey stick. There were multiple callers, some of whom were simply trying to enjoy their sidewalk dining experience. At least one caller reported seeing a knife being brandished.