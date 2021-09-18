CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delafield, WI

Judith ‘Judy’ A. Shanks

Greater Milwaukee Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 19, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2021. Judith “Judy” A. Shanks, 72, of Delafield, died peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on September 10, 2021. Judy was born in Antigo on January 19, 1949, the daughter of Lyle F. and Doris M. (Baker) Shanks. She graduated from Sussex Hamilton High School in 1967 and Waukesha Technical College, earning a degree as a nurse’s aide. Judy spent her working career as an aide for the elderly. She loved fishing, bowling, dancing and watching both wrestling and horror movies.

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antigo, WI
City
Delafield, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Hartland, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy