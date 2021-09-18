Judith ‘Judy’ A. Shanks
Jan. 19, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2021. Judith “Judy” A. Shanks, 72, of Delafield, died peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on September 10, 2021. Judy was born in Antigo on January 19, 1949, the daughter of Lyle F. and Doris M. (Baker) Shanks. She graduated from Sussex Hamilton High School in 1967 and Waukesha Technical College, earning a degree as a nurse’s aide. Judy spent her working career as an aide for the elderly. She loved fishing, bowling, dancing and watching both wrestling and horror movies.www.gmtoday.com
