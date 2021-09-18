George Osum

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGeorge was born into eternal life August 21, 2021, at the age of 84. Husband of JoAnn for 65 years. Father of Jeffrey Osum, Charles (Suzy) Osum and preceded in death by daughter Christi Larson. Son of the late Gladys and George C. Osum of Minneapolis. Brother of Karen (Brian) Joyce and Jon McCormick. Grandfather of Aryn Osum, Kevin (Sara) Osum, Alexis Larson, Grant Osum and Marie Osum. Uncle to Jason (Noel) Joyce and Dana (Keith) Johnson. Great-grandfather to Kenedi De La Rosa and Miles Osum. Also loved by his extended family and many friends.

