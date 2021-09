(Audubon) The remains of Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen were returned to Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon on Tuesday. Olsen’s nephew Bradley Eli Olsen told KSOM/KS95.7 News, “It’s been a great honor to be here to honor my uncle that of course I never knew. He was dead long before I was ever on this earth. I think it’s great that people turn out to show their patronage for our fallen heroes.”

