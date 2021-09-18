Jeanette B. Coroleuski

Mary Jeanette Gibson of Preston, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 8th, at her home surrounded by her children. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Preston. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12th, at the church, as well as one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made out to St John’s Church or to a charity of your choosing.

PRESTON, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO