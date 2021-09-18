CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jeanette B. Coroleuski

Cover picture for the articleJuly 16, 1931 - Aug. 28, 2021. Jeanette B. Coroleuski, “Jean,” 90, passed away at her home in West Fork, Arkansas on August 28, 2021. She was born on July 16, 1931 in Ironwood, Michigan, to Joseph Soltis and Impy (Lahti) Soltis. She graduated high school June 1949 and married George Coroleuski on June 10, 1950. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, George; and brother Dennis. She is survived by brother Joseph “Butch” Soltis, sister Annette (Soltis) Porter, children Kathleen (Keith) Peterson, Cindi Brown, Gregg (Linda) Coroleuski, Paul Coroleuski; seven grandkids, and 10 great-grandkids.

