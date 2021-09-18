CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OTL #779: Preserving democracy and media, An update on Chicago’s TIF program

Cover picture for the articleMike Stephen discusses the future of media and democracy with Nikki Usher, associate professor of journalism at the University of Illinois and author of News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism, and talks to civic educator and public defender Tom Tresser about the latest in the Chicago TIF saga. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin give some love to media and democracy. Yay, democracy!

