CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FDA Panel Backs Pfizer Booster for 65 and Up, Rejects Broad Use

By Robert Langreth and Fiona Rutherford
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The Covid-19 vaccine booster shot proposed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE should be given to older Americans and those at high risk, a panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, rejecting a request for broader distribution. While the recommendation isn’t binding, it’s...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

What Are the Side Effects, Risks of Pfizer's COVID Booster Shot?

As more people become eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot, are there any side effects or risks associated with the next vaccine dose?. Among people who stand to benefit from a booster, there are few risks, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded. Serious side effects from the...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
MarketWatch

CDC: We are not changing the definition of 'fully vaccinated' now that COVID-19 boosters are available

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not plan to change the definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" right now that BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shots are available for a large group of the U.S. population. During a White House briefing on Friday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said "we need to have more experience with our third shot and have more people eligible or recommended to receive it, before we change that definition." The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a third booster dose of Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, making it the first vaccine to receive regulatory authorization for a booster. Moderna Inc.'s application for a booster shot for its two-dose vaccine is currently under review at the FDA.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Channel 3-12

Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States. Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency’s independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters The post Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Booster#Fda Panel Backs#Biontech Se#Americans#The Children S Hospital#White House#Johnson Johnson#Moderna Inc#Covid
Cleveland.com

CDC OKs Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster; allergic reactions to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are rare and mild: Coronavirus update for Sept. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, and allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are rare and mild, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

CDC endorses Pfizer’s COVID booster shots for older or vulnerable Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy