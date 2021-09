TROY, N.Y. – Senior Whitney Wisnom scored the equalizing goal to help the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 1-1 draw with SUNY Cortland, on Sunday afternoon at East Campus Stadium. With the tie, the Engineers are now 1-1-2 on the year, while the Red Dragons move to 1-2-1. Cortland scored exactly one minute into the game, when sophomore Simone Neivel (Syracuse, NY / Westhill) netted her team-leading third goal of the year from just outside the six-yard area. Classmate Kayla Valerioti (Oakedale, NY / Connetquot) sent a long throw in from the right that bounced three times before find Neivel at the back post for the goal.

TROY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO