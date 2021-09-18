CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, PA

Change the Easton Area School District logo? No way, school board members say.

By Rudy Miller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Easton Area School Board members aren’t crazy about the use of the school district logo by political candidates or businesses looking to make a buck off it. But if they must change the logo to protect it, they’d rather leave it open for public use. Board members discussed possibly...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton area offers $1.5K signing bonus for new school bus drivers amid national shortage

The Easton Area School District is offering $1,500 signing bonuses for anyone willing to drive a school bus. A nationwide driver shortage is pushing public schools to do what they can to hire and keep drivers. In addition to offering the signing bonus, the district will pay current drivers a $1,500 retention bonus to stick it out until the end of the school year.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Federal aid for Ida damage OK’d for Northampton County. Warren County help center opens.

Individuals, households and small businesses in Northampton County affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida may now apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday night added Northampton to the list of Pennsylvania counties under a federal major disaster declaration where individual assistance is...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easton, PA
Education
City
Easton, PA
City
Martins Creek, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Palmer Township, PA
Easton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Forks Township, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wilson Area’s cowardly compromise in Native American school logo issue | Turkeys & Trophies

As if high school sports coaches don’t have enough to deal with already. The pressures of the job, particularly in a region as competitive as the Lehigh Valley, are immense. The pay is generally low. Accolades – especially from parents who always seem to find something wrong with the team’s strategy – are rare. And you’re constantly disciplining teenagers who are always acting like… well... teenagers. A proposal concocted by Wilson Area School District administrators to address the district’s logo is only going to make it harder for the coaches. After backlash over an initial plan to change the logo so it no longer depicts a Native American chief in a headdress, the district went back to the drawing board and came up with a compromise to provide an array of 28 different logos, some of which don’t include the Native American image. It will be up to the individual coaches and teams to pick a logo when the time comes to purchase new uniforms and gear. We can have the debate some other time about whether the image should go amid criticism that it’s racially insensitive. For now, let’s focus on the cowardliness of the administration and the school board for not taking a stand one way or the other. Leaving it up to the coaches and teams is a dereliction of duty and shows an astonishing lack of leadership. Wilson Area School District is a diverse district and it’s almost guaranteed that at least one parent of an athlete in every single program will have strong feelings about which logo to use. The compromise would essentially force the coaches to take a side and alienate certain players and their parents, all because their bosses don’t have the guts to make a decision and stand by it. It’s an added burden that no other Colonial League coach would have to endure.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh, Lafayette have seen more than 500 COVID cases combined since start of semester

Hundreds of Lafayette College and Lehigh University students have started the school year with COVID-19 despite high vaccination rates at both schools. Lafayette College has 148 students with active COVID-19 cases, according to the Easton college’s COVID dashboard. Most are related to student social events with some spread among students living closely together, according to a message sent to the campus community on Sept. 14.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy