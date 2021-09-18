CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Do You Know Them? Police Ask for Help Identifying Homicide Suspects

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit are asking the public for help in identifying homicide suspects depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities state that the assault that occurred during the overnight hours into Thursday morning, September 16th,...

MyChesCo

Caught on Video: Philly Police Investigate Robbery of Amera Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police continue to search for a suspect of a robbery at an Amera Gas Station at knifepoint in August. Authorities state that on August 6, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM, the suspect was captured on surveillance video in the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The suspect entered the Amera Gas Station, approached the employee and demanded the money at knife point. The suspect then fled and was last seen south on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Authorities Searching for Bathroom Assault Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect accused of assault at Citizen’s Bank Park. Detectives state that on August 20, 2021 at approximately 10:20 PM, while attending the Greenday Concert at Citizen’s Bank Park, the victim got into an argument with the suspect. Moments later, while inside of the bathroom, the suspect attacked the victim, striking the victim several times causing facial injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$40,000 Reward: Police Looking for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run with Motorcycle

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police in Philadelphia are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed with a motorcycle earlier this year, killing a passenger on the motorcycle. Authorities state that on June 1, 2021 at 10:32 am, an unknown person operating a 2021 gray Ford F-150 pickup was traveling on East Duncannon Avenue towards Rising Sun Avenue when it went around stopped traffic and proceeded through a red light striking a motorcyclist operated by a 34 year-old male who was fatally injured during the impact. The operator of the pickup fled the location onto the 200 Block of East Ashdale Street towards C Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Gun, Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on September 16 at approximately 6:20 p.m. members of the city’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 2400 block of North Madison Street. Police made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Kenneth Griffin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun and 41.75 grams of marijuana. Police took Griffin into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department announced it is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday September 23rd, 202 at approximately 7:44 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 29th Street. Police located an 43-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Hard Drugs, Ghost Guns, Body Armor, Gas Masks Seized in West Chester Drug Bust

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Borough Police Department announced the arrest of Steven Reaney, age 30 of West Chester, on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Authorities state that in late August 2021, West Chester Borough Police Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the sale of controlled substances, mainly methamphetamine, from Steven Reaney, living in an apartment on the 200 block of North Everhart Street. As a result of this investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Reaney’s apartment. Investigators learned that Reaney threatened to shoot at Police if they ever attempted to take him into custody and he had fortified his apartment to prevent Police from entering. The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team was requested to serve the search warrant and take Reaney into custody. Reaney was successfully taken into custody on September 21, 2021 at his apartment.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Chester Man Arrested for Strangulation in Southern Chester County

TOUGHKENAMON, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Jorge Mondragon-Alvarez, age 29 of Chester, on Strangulation, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, Criminal Mischief, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct charges following a call for a domestic disturbance. Authorities state the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating 28th and Jessup Streets Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the area of 28th and Jessup Streets. Authorities that Officers located a 43-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police Investigate Car Theft in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Police are currently investigating a car was that was stolen in West Chester. The West Chester Police Department states that on September 17, 2021, at approximately 10:31 pm, an officer was flagged down by a male subject in front of a restaurant in the 50 block of East Market Street. The subject advised the officer that his vehicle was just stolen while parked outside of the business. The vehicle, a burgundy colored 2018 Kia Optima bearing PA registration LNH3345, was unlocked with the keys inside. The area was checked and surrounding departments were notified of the description.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on September 13 at approximately 2:19 p.m. members of the city’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 1300 block of East 28th Street when they observed 32-year-old Ivory Nickerson in possession of a firearm. When police attempted to make contact with Nickerson, he fled on foot. With the assistance of officers from the Uniformed Services Division, Nickerson was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen, and 3.6 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence of Cop Killer

DOYESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, again upheld the death sentence of Robert Anthony Flor, convicted of killing Newtown Borough Police Officer Brian Gregg in 2005. Authorities state that on September 29. 2005, Flor was taken...
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

