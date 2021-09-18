BILL LEWIS: Who's on the List
Are you on Facebook? Some of the latest reports indicate there are approximately 3 billion or so regular users of the obviously popular app. That’s out of a worldwide population of roughly 7.8 billion people. If you figure that maybe a couple billion of those are kids more concerned with Pokeman Master Journeys or even Peppa Pig than what their friends are eating for dinner or where they are on vacation, then you’re talking about a huge percentage of teenagers and adults onboard Mark Zuckerberg’s social media train.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0