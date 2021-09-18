CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Briefing: Mets’ Chances Nearly Nonexistent After Fourth Straight Loss

By Jordan Baron
metsmerizedonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the return of outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list, the Mets dropped another one-run loss on Friday night, losing 4-3 to the Phillies. The loss further depleted the team’s already scarce postseason chances, as they fell further behind in both the division and the wildcard. Taijuan Walker rebounded from a few shaky starts, and went five innings of two-run baseball, allowing three hits and striking out three. Despite the impressive start, he was pulled after just 88 pitches.

metsmerizedonline.com

Today, we remember what occurred in New York City on September 11, 2001. We remember the victims, and the heroes that sacrificed their lives to save thousands of others. Tonight, the Mets will wear home white uniforms with “NEW YORK” written across the front, along with first responder hats, both of which to honor and remember the lives lost in the horrific tragedy that happened 20 years ago today.
Welcome to the debut episode of the ‘Get Metsmerized’ podcast, exclusively presented by metsmerizedonline.com. A weekly show hosted by yours truly and MMO/Mets Minors Executive Editor Mike Mayer, we’ll bring you all the latest news and analysis on everything to do with your New York Mets. In this episode, we...
The pregame question was fielded smoothly, as though it were a hot grounder smashed toward third base back in Aaron Boone’s playing days. Despite their current skid, the Yankees’ manager promised that his team would soon reverse what he described as a “terrible week,” expressing confidence that their best baseball is still ahead of them.
There was no excusing the Yankees’ absolutely horrendous showing on Friday night. They made cringe-worthy mental mistakes, played horrible defense, pitched like crap, and allowed the Mets to parade around the bases to the tune of a 10-3 defeat. It was the Yankees’ seventh loss in a row, their longest such string since dropping seven straight in August of last year. It’s one thing to lose a tough ballgame; it’s another to get clowned and embarrassed.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the...
Team Titanic pulled into Citi Field on Friday and continued what has become a remarkable plunge. The Yankees, who had said all of the right things after what Aaron Boone appropriately called a "horrible" 1-6 home-stand, turned in arguably their most embarrassing performance of the season in a 10-3 loss to the Mets in front of 37,288.
Give the Mets this: They don’t make anything easy. They lost a heartbreaker, 7-6, to the Cardinals in 11 innings on Tuesday after Jake Reed — an August waiver-wire pickup who returned from the injured list hours before the game — yielded three runs and three hits in the final frame.
The Mets enjoyed a day off on Thursday, but will be right back to action on Friday as they host the Philadelphia Phillies for the start of a three-game set. Taijuan Walker (7-9 4.29) takes the mound for the Mets, who come into the game having lost three straight games to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets now have a record of 72-75 and trail in the NL East by 5.5 games. They trail the St. Louis Cardinals by five games in the Wild Card.
I feel compelled to clear the air this afternoon and get something off my chest. To call this 2021 season a categorical disaster for the Orange and Blue would be an understatement. The New York Mets (72-77) lost for the fifth straight time last night against the Philadelphia Phillies, and...
The Mets fell to the Cardinals on Wednesday night by a score of 11-4. Tylor Megill had a rough start, allowing six earned runs in three innings, and Pete Alonso was robbed of a home run by Lars Nootbaar with runners on the corners in the seventh inning when the score was 8-4. The full recap of the game can be found here.
The 18-year wait for a division crown ended on a Monday night at Shea Stadium, but had been a certainty for months. The Mets took over the NL East lead for good on April 6 and maintained a significant margin in the NL East all summer long. Their superior play was rewarded with a postseason clinching earlier than any other team in the majors — which occurred after a 4-0 win over the Florida Marlins.
The Mets have realistically entered the “spoiler” realm, but what exactly they might spoil and for whom is the great mystery. One such opportunity began Friday night, when the Phillies, clinging to more realistic postseason hopes than the Mets have, arrived at Citi Field. But instead of playing spoilers, the Mets brought the aroma of spoiled milk in a 4-3 loss to their NL East rivals.
NEW YORK- With the Mets trying to keep their extremely thin playoff hopes alive, they didn't help their cause by coming up short again to lose their fourth game in a row on Friday night. It was the same old song and dance for the Mets this evening, who fell...
With just 15 games left in the 2021 Mets’ season, the Mets have close to no room for error left if they want to play postseason baseball this year. They turned to Taijuan Walker on Friday night against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Walker’s season has been a tale of two halves. After going 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA over 17 starts and making his first career All-Star Game, Walker has gone 0-6 with a 7.38 ERA over ten starts since the All-Star break. After allowing five runs in the second inning against the Yankees in his most recent start, Walker retired the final thirteen batters he faced. He looked to build on that successful run from his start against the Yankees in his start on Friday night.
The 2021 season has not been easy for Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. First inning woes have been a constant. He has had ten starts under his belt since returning from injury, but his 14.44 ERA in the opening frame is discouraging. All of the other innings show a considerable decrease in a 2.60 ERA, which obviously confirms he has gotten into his groove. In his last seven games, Carrasco has thrown 35 1/3 innings, allowing 33 hits, 19 earned runs, 10 walks, 33 strikeouts and a 4.84 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.
Now that the playoff talk has been realistically muted, the next question becomes this: Can the Mets at least avoid the embarrassment of a losing season?. It doesn’t look good for the orange and blue. The Mets took another step backward Saturday night, when they weren’t particularly sharp on any...
AAA – Worcester Red Sox (66-51) 4, Syracuse Mets (46-69) 0 BOX SCORE. The Syracuse Mets were shutout on Saturday night, even though the team had 11 base-runners on seven hits and four walks. Khalil Lee was on-base three times with a double, a single and a walk. Wilfredo Tovar also had a couple of hits in the game. Syracuse will look to score more runs today against Worcester at 1:05 PM Sunday.
