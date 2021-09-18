Morning Briefing: Mets’ Chances Nearly Nonexistent After Fourth Straight Loss
Despite the return of outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the disabled list, the Mets dropped another one-run loss on Friday night, losing 4-3 to the Phillies. The loss further depleted the team’s already scarce postseason chances, as they fell further behind in both the division and the wildcard. Taijuan Walker rebounded from a few shaky starts, and went five innings of two-run baseball, allowing three hits and striking out three. Despite the impressive start, he was pulled after just 88 pitches.metsmerizedonline.com
