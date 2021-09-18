Morning Briefing: Mets’ Chances Nearly Nonexistent After Fourth Straight Loss

With just 15 games left in the 2021 Mets’ season, the Mets have close to no room for error left if they want to play postseason baseball this year. They turned to Taijuan Walker on Friday night against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Walker’s season has been a tale of two halves. After going 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA over 17 starts and making his first career All-Star Game, Walker has gone 0-6 with a 7.38 ERA over ten starts since the All-Star break. After allowing five runs in the second inning against the Yankees in his most recent start, Walker retired the final thirteen batters he faced. He looked to build on that successful run from his start against the Yankees in his start on Friday night.

