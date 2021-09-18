ROGER HINES: Sour Notes from the Barbershop Harmony Society

Accepting the prestigious Templeton Award this year, the esteemed scientist and Christian, Dr. Francis S. Collins, remarked, “…I have chosen to speak about a phenomenon that I believe ought to attract our interest and devotion, but which seems to have suffered some significant downgrading. The phenomenon I speak of is Harmony… the profound way in which the combination of musical tones chosen… can touch your very soul. [Harmony] is to be contrasted with dissonance. In many areas of current experience, harmony seems to have lost out to dissonance and polarization.”

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO