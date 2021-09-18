An easier way to get away from it all

My lovely husband, Grady, and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary this summer and as on most of our big markers, we decided to go somewhere especially noteworthy. We were originally thinking of Florida, where one of my daughters lives with three of our young grandchildren, but Florida in the summer quickly lost its appeal. So we began searching for a fun place out west where we had not ventured previously. We landed on a wonderful vacation spot with mountains, a scenic lake, rivers, beaches and lots of relaxation. Since we live on 24 acres of beautiful forest, we rarely go on vacation. As I like to say, “We already live in Paradise!”