Independence, MO

While the debate goes on, use sunscreen

Blue Springs Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years we’ve been told to use sunscreen to avoid the almighty vitamin D the sun provides. As we all know, even experts change their minds on information they are adamant to be the truth. You might want to think twice before lathering up with sunscreen since it’s been announced...

Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: I should have used sunscreen

SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

This New Sunscreen Helped Fade My Dark Spots In A Flash

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. U Beauty just launched its Multimodal Defender Broad Spectrum SPF 30, a sunscreen that costs $168. Yes, compared to other formulas on the market, that is a somewhat eye-popping number. But, as with anything costly, there is usually a reason why things in the beauty space are so expensive. The team at U Beauty understands that sun damage is one of the leading causes of hyperpigmentation in the skin. Not only does sun damage *cause* this, but it also exacerbates existing post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation that you may experience when dealing with acne.
SKIN CARE
momjunction.com

13 Best Sunscreen Stick For Kids And Babies In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Children do not like applying sunscreens because they can be messy and...
SKIN CARE
wevv.com

Reasons to Apply Sunscreen Year-Round

The days may be shorter and the afternoons might feel a tad cooler, but there's no need to stow away the bottle of sunscreen just yet. While you might think sunscreen is only necessary during summer activities like laying poolside or sunbathing, if you are outside for over 15 minutes, your skin is being exposed to the sun’s invisible, damaging, and harmful rays. And yes, this happens even on a cloudy day as well.
SKIN CARE
intothegloss.com

A Case For Sleeping In Your Sunscreen

Last year, at the peak of lockdown, I got into the habit of doing something weird. I called it “sunscreen masking.” At the time, my skin was going haywire with stress breakouts, and to make matters worse, I was in lockdown at my parents’ house in Florida, where the constant sun made my acne spots dark and lingering. My solution at the time was to slather my face in Zoca Lotion, a creamy, zinc-based Whole Foods-y sunscreen recommended to me by a facialist. It was… not wearable. The white cast was crazy. But I wasn’t seeing anyone, and the whiteness made it easy to guarantee I’d be covered everywhere. I told myself that slamming on my keyboard with a face covered in zinc was no different from writing in a clay mask, which had at that point been a generally agreed upon luxury of working from home. Plus, I also knew I was getting real skincare benefits. From the zinc, and its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties! My angry red breakouts subsided faster, my oily t-zone chilled itself out, and my dry patches stayed soothed and happy. Ergo, sunscreen masking.
SKIN CARE
Williston Daily Herald

What causes acne in adolescents and adults?

Acne is a common skin condition that often appears for the first time during adolescence. However, acne can develop at any age. In fact, Intermountain® Healthcare notes that it’s even possible for people who never had acne as a teen to develop it later in life. Even though acne is...
SKIN CARE
New York Post

The disgusting reason you should never pass on passing gas

A fart a day keeps the doctor away. Breaking wind while in the company of others might seem like the height of rudeness — it was even ranked one of the worst house guest behaviors by a UK survey — but one enterprising TikTok doctor suggests that letting it rip is absolutely essential because, otherwise, the farts could come out of your mouth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Sunscreen
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Cashews, Says Science

With a buttery smooth texture and ultra-rich flavor, it's not surprising in the slightest that cashews are the most popular nut in the United States. While you may know that they're delicious, what you may not be aware of is the many positive effects eating cashews can have on your health. Not only are cashews high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, but they also contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in many different ways.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Worrying Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Over half the people in the study had a vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and lethargy can be signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easy to rectify with supplements or by dietary changes. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to...
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
EatThis

Sure Ways to Never Look Old, Say Experts

If you feel like the last year has aged you before your time, you're not alone. The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has been wearing on us all. These kinds of life events are beyond our control. But they don't have to show up on your face. The good news is that there are science-backed strategies to improve your overall health that will also keep you looking and feeling young. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SKIN CARE
healthday.com

Muscle Cramps and Leg Pain

Muscle cramps are a common ailment, especially in the legs and feet. Since muscle cramps are sometimes caused by dehydration (loss of water) and low levels of potassium, they frequently strike in hot weather, when your body loses water, salt, and minerals through sweating. Drinking plenty of water and eating foods rich in potassium, such as bananas, may help to ward off cramps.
HEALTH

