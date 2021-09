The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall of a child car seat. The Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats. When the seat is installed in the forward facing position and secured to the car using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in the event of a crash.

