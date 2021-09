No one has mentioned Gus Malzahn as a candidate for USC, but he felt the need to say he’s not interested in the job anyway. After his tenure at Auburn finally came to an end, Gus Malzahn landed at UCF and the Knights are 2-0 on the young season. He might be a candidate to make the jump back to a Power 5 job after one season, with an opening at USC after this week’s firing of Clay Helton and possibly at Florida State if Mike Norvell can’t get it turned around this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO