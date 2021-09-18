CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots vs. Jets preview: 3 keys to the game, fun facts, prediction

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

The New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets in Week 2 this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

WEEI Sports Radio

Where Patriots QB Mac Jones ranks among all NFL passers

It’s only been two weeks of regular season NFL game action, but Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is already proving he can measure up to the competition. Here’s a look at how Jones and the rest of the Patriots stack up statistically.
WEEI Sports Radio

What Mac Jones said following first NFL win

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones picked up his first NFL win Sunday afternoon against the Jets. Here’s what he had to say afterwards.
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

