On Monday, the Pella cross country teams got a preview of what should be close to half of the Class 3A state meet field at the Ballard Invitational. This Saturday, the No. 4 in 3A Dutch boys and No. 12 girls will get a taste and front row seat to the best programs in the Midwest. Central College is hosting the Heartland Classic at their course, which will feature some of the elite high schools in Iowa and surrounding states. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler believes it will be a unique experience for his teams, allowing them to see competition that in some cases will be better than they could see in Fort Dodge later this fall at the state meet. Races begin at 9 a.m. at the Central College Cross Country Course.

10 DAYS AGO