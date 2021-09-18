Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was jobless, paid no income tax as he ran in 2018

Sep. 18—MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes paid no income tax in 2018 and was on BadgerCare while he was unemployed and running for lieutenant governor. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that he didn't file a state or federal income tax return that year. Barnes is one of 11 Democrats running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not said yet whether he will run for a third term.