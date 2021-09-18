CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George W. Bush: Little Lost Boy

By Peggy Keener
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

“Why are you sad for him? Why aren’t you happy for me?”. These are the words a distressed George W. Bush spoke to his father on the night he was elected governor of Texas, whereas his brother Jeb was defeated on the same night in his race for governor of Florida. Clearly a deeply disappointed George was grappling with the hurtful way in which his father disparaged him. Furthermore, how did this unfortunate snub go on to help shape the life of our 43rd president?

