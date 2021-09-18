CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Sen. Gene Dornink: Remembering those lives lost in 9/11

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

This week, we joined together to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We will continue to honor all of those who lost their lives that day and we will never forget the sacrifices made by our first responders in the face of tragedy. Across our communities, people came together at memorials, services, and remembrance events. I was able to attend these events in Albert Lea, Austin, and Hollandale. I appreciate the work by veterans, first-responders, and our local Legions to organize and host these wonderful gatherings. I also want to personally thank our veterans and first-responders.

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
City
Austin, MN
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Melisa Franzen

Comments / 0

Community Policy