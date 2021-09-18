Sen. Gene Dornink: Remembering those lives lost in 9/11

This week, we joined together to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. We will continue to honor all of those who lost their lives that day and we will never forget the sacrifices made by our first responders in the face of tragedy. Across our communities, people came together at memorials, services, and remembrance events. I was able to attend these events in Albert Lea, Austin, and Hollandale. I appreciate the work by veterans, first-responders, and our local Legions to organize and host these wonderful gatherings. I also want to personally thank our veterans and first-responders.