Energy Industry

Attack on gas pipeline in Syria causes brief power outage

Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An attack with explosive devices laid along a natural gas pipeline southeast of Syria's capital knocked out power in parts of the country before it was quickly restored, the electricity minister said Saturday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the latest incidence...

