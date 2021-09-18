CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDA Member Spotlight: Iliana Sosa

By Veronica Monteyro
Cover picture for the articleIliana Sosa is a documentary and narrative fiction filmmaker based in Austin, Texas. Her documentary short An Uncertain Future premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival, where it won a Jury Award for Best Texas Short. She was a Berlinale Talents participant and the recipient of a Firelight Media Impact Producer Fellowship, and was named a 2018-2019 Sundance Institute Development Fellow with her first feature documentary, What We Leave Behind (Lo que dejamos atrás). Iliana has participated in the 2019 True/False Catapult Retreat, the 2020 IFP Documentary Lab, and the Jacob Burns Residency with the project. She was recently named a Logan Nonfiction Fellow, a Women at Sundance Adobe Fellow, and one of Filmmaker magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2020. She holds an MFA in film production and directing from UCLA and is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at UT Austin.

