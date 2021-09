Zinnia will open its doors on Friday, October 1, the restaurant announced on its Instagram account last evening. The new restaurant from Takoma Bev. Co. owner Chris Brown will open at the former location of Mrs. K’s Toll House at the intersection of Colesville Road and Dale Drive in Silver Spring. Mrs. K’s closed and was offered for lease last year, after marking 90 years in business.

