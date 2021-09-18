Adrian College football looks for first win during homecoming

ADRIAN — Despite entering Saturday’s homecoming contest 0-2, the Adrian College football team has taken steps forward in its first two games. The team outscored Heidelberg in the second half of the 48-20 loss in Week 1, and then the Bulldogs struck first in their game on the road at Hanover last week, and did what head coach Jim Deere wanted, to be in the game in the fourth quarter in Week 2 before ultimately coming up two seconds shy of going to overtime in the 21-14 loss.