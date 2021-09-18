LUCRETIA M. HOWD
DAYTON — Lucretia M. Howd, 96, of Boone, Iowa, and formerly of Stratford, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone. A graveside service for Lucretia will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McGuire Bend Cemetery in rural Dayton. Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton has been entrusted with arrangements. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.www.messengernews.net
