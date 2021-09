Fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) saw its business thrive in 2020 when many brick-and-mortar gyms were closed. This causes some investors to question whether this company can continue excelling into the future or whether it was just a pandemic-inspired flash in the pan. In this video clip from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 3, contributor Jon Quast explains to Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard why he believes Peloton is a great business even without the unique circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO