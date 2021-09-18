Major donation launches new building for UW-Madison school on computer and data sciences
Sep. 18—UW-Madison secured a major donation to launch the construction of a new campus building that officials say will further cement the city as a growing tech hub. The recently launched School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences will have a new home at the corner of Orchard Street and University Avenue, officials announced Friday. UW-Madison will demolish two service buildings currently located there to make way for the 300,000-square-foot, seven-story building. The estimated price tag is $225 million, all of which will be privately funded.www.tribuneledgernews.com
