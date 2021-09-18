CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeSoto; Marshall The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 829 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Olive Branch, Holly Springs, Mt Pleasant, Slayden, Piperton, Taska, Cayce, Mack and Handy Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

