Hunt County, TX

COVID-19 deaths still rising in Hunt County

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 7 days ago
Hunt County has reported a dozen COVID-19 deaths this week and more than two dozen deaths attributed to the virus in the past two weeks.

On a positive note, state health officials are reporting a sharp drop in the number of active cases of the virus and a rise in the number of patients who have recovered.

More than 140,000 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County so far.

In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 231 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday, 12 more than on Monday and 28 more than on Friday, Sept. 3. The county has recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.

The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.

Hunt County had reported 7,672 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, 88 more than Thursday, with 2,008 probable cases, an increase of 31 cases from the day before.

There were 610 active cases in the county as of Friday, a decrease of 62 cases from Thursday.

There had been 9,070 estimated recoveries from COVID-19 in Hunt County Friday, an increase of 81 patients in one day.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there had been a total of 140,335 tests for COVID-19 conducted in Hunt County as of Friday.

• A list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

• A list of all of the available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd

