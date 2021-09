RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina bank robber was caught after they determined he had taken his getaway vehicle for a test drive from a car dealer. The Raleigh-based U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 68-year-old Glenn Alin Martinoff was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to bank robbery.

