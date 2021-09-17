CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 11,275 new cases as daily average drops to lowest in nearly two months

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 9 days ago
The summer COVID-19 case surge continued to drop as the 7-day average for daily new cases dropped Friday to its lowest level since July 22, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Florida reported 11,275 new cases Friday, bringing the daily average to 10,877. There have been 3.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the CDC data shows.

The state also increased its total coronavirus death toll by six on Friday. At least 50,817 Floridians have now died of COVID-related complications — that’s about 237 deaths per 100,000 population. Deaths are counted on the day they occur, not the day they are reported, and can take up to two weeks or more to be reflected in the data.

On Thursday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID in Florida dropped below 10,000 for the first time since late July, a 19% decline over the past week, according to data from the Florida Hospital Association.

Here are the latest statistics:

The CDC on Tuesday resumed reporting Florida’s county-level COVID data for the first time since June 6. The new weekly data shows that South Florida’s counties are faring better in per capita deaths and cases than many others in the state, particularly in northern central counties.

Florida ranks 16th in the nation for new cases per capita as of Friday and first in the nation for deaths, according to New York Times data .

On Sept. 9, Florida reported a decline in its positivity rate, though it remains one of the highest in the nation. The positivity rate in Florida declined from 15.2% to 13.5, a further indication the state may have passed the peak of the delta surge. The state releases positivity data weekly.

